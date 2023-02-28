Cape comedian Yaaseen Barnes dares his audience to “concentrate”

Comedian Yaaseen Barnes is headed back to the stage with his show “Concentrate” as he gears up for the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival. Baarnes will be at Against the Grain in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town on March 5.

He said that the show was a launching pad for his set at the upcoming festival taking place in Joburg from March 31 to April 2. “This show is in preparation for the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival. It is basically a soft launch in my hometown which will allow me to get everything together and perfect the one-man-show.” Barnes said the material for the show is derived from everyday experiences, including living with ADHD.

“From the area that I lived in, what happens in my world, everyone and everything I’ve encountered and how different my brain works,” he said. “After the comedy festival in Jozi, I will be touring throughout the country with this show.” The comedian said growing up, learning to laugh through life’s challenges taught him a lot of valuable lessons.

“I realised at a very young age that when you laugh through something, you get through it easier. Comedy has always provided me with the opportunity to learn and it’s also a means to teach.” He said that his upcoming projects, involving younger comedians was a means of giving back to the industry. “It’s a way of giving back. Someone gave me an opportunity and now I want to pay it forward by giving opportunities to others as well. That’s how we build a nation.”