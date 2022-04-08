The SA Cheese Festival comes to the West Coast

The SA Cheese Festival innovates by popping up for five days over two weekends at two different destinations - at Sandringham outside Stellenbosch from Saturday 30 April to Monday 2 May (Workers Day), and on the West Coast at Groote Post Wine Estate on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 April. Located just outside Darling, Groote Post is an hour’s easy drive from Cape Town along the West Coast Road.

Story continues below Advertisment

Groote Post offers an exceptional opportunity to enjoy country hospitality on the Pentz family's 18th century farm and guests can expect a whole feast of pop-up experiences: Taste and buy a mouth-watering variety of artisanal creations, including small cheesemakers’ unique handmade cheeses, Cape Made products such as olives, berries and mushrooms directly from the farm, as well as award-winning wines, craft beers and gin (your entry fee includes an exclusive wine glass).

Story continues below Advertisment

Join well-known celeb chefs and winemakers for three Standard Bank Travel & Taste sessions a day, at no extra cost, including chef Tiaan Langenegger and his actor friend Neels van Jaarsveld, chef Isabella Niehaus, as well as the Chenin Blanc Association and Groote Post winemaker Lukas Wentzel. Enter the daily Ladismith Cheese Carving Competition, and win big prizes! Enjoy top artists performing at the Hollard Band Stand, such as Die Heuwels Fantasties and Francois van Coke, plus local musicians throughout the day.

Story continues below Advertisment

Visit the friendly cows and goats at the always-popular Afgri Feeds Milk Factory.

Story continues below Advertisment

Where to buy tickets: The festival times are from 10:00 to 18:00 daily. Tickets at R290 p.p. per day (children 12 years and under free of charge) are available at Webtickets and Pick n Pay.