Cotton Fest makes its debut in Durban this July

Finally, Durban doesn’t have to feel like the poor cousin anymore. Popular music festival, Cotton Fest, will be making its debut in the city this July. Founded by the late hip hop and fashion icon Riky Rick the event has become one of the most anticipated music festivals on the annual entertainment calendar and offers diverse music from well-known local artists to upcoming acts.

There’s also fashion, a sports section and more on offer. The youth cultural experience is set to take place on July 2 from noon at the Kings Park Stadium Outer Field. “Durban has always been a city that openly embraces and supports music and youth culture. And we are thrilled to finally bring Cotton Fest home,” said Rick’s widow and co-founder, Bianca Naidoo.

She added that bringing the festival to the “Boss Zonke” hitmaker’s birthplace was always part of the plan. “It’s particularly special to the whole team and as always, we plan to bring together some of the biggest names from across country to not only create an unforgettable experience for the Durban family but celebrate how precious life is." For now, only the announcement has been made, but in due time festival-goers will get to know exactly who will be performing on the two stages.

And if the Joburg and Cape Town legs, which featured some of Mzansi’s hottest talents, like Emtee, Durban Gogo, Anatii, Beast, Big Zulu, and Blxckie, are anything to go by, then Durbanites are in for a treat. Aside from the music line-up, fans will be exposed to fashion showcases, popular sports, art and food. At The Tuckshop, fans can buy Cotton Fest classics and collabs from proudly South African brands and local creative collaborators, offering one-off pieces, limited branded fashion items and accessories.

At the Sports Area, a skating ramp and obscure games will be available for sport enthusiasts, while the Cafeteria is set to offer a huge variety of food, with fully stocked bars. Photo opportunities, activation spaces, charging stations and cool bespoke experiences will be on offer for content creation. And when you think you need to relax, recharge and reboot, you can move to the chill areas.