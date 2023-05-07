Pitika Ntuli’s’ latest exhibition ‘Azibuyele Emasisweni’ celebrates African heritage

As the world marks Africa Month, acclaimed South African sculptor, poet and writer Pitika Ntuli is shining the light of African heritage and culture with this latest body of work titled “Azibuyele Emasisweni,” Ntuli’s solo exhibition is currently showing at the Durban Art Gallery until January 2024.

“Azibuyele Emasisweni”, which is loosely translated as “Return to the Source”, stole the show when it first opened at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda in 2020. His masterpiece of 45 new sculptures, paired with poetry and music, left a lasting impression on art lovers, who experienced the exhibition virtually, due to Covid-19 restrictions. The exhibition was nominated for a Global Fine Art Award for the best digital exhibition in the world and was presented with one of two sought-after People’s Choice Awards in Paris in 2021.

The exhibition's online debut features musicians, poets, and writers including Sibongile Khumalo, Zolani Mahola, Simphiwe Dana, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Gcina Mhlope to Ngugi wa Thiongo, Homi Bhabha, Albie Sachs, Shado Twala and Ari Sitas. As a sangoma, it is no surprise Ntuli used animal bones as the medium, for this body of work 45 sculpture. Ntuli’s ‘Azibuyele Emasisweni’ exhibition. Picture: Supplied. In a press statement shared with “IOL Entertainment”, it read, using this approach Ntuli invokes ancient African indigenous and spiritual knowledge systems, which he believes can “treat” contemporary problems.

“I do not copy nor work like nature. I work with nature! Bones are vital, as in imbued with life, and it is this life that they possess that possesses me when I work. We are partners” said Pitika. “We are partners. Bones, like wood, have definite forms to work with. I do not oppose their internal and external directions, I externalise their inherent shapes to capture the beauty and the truth embedded in them, in other words, I empower the bones to attain their own ideal,” elaborated the 81-year old Through these installations, Ntuli is urging the African people to return to the ‘source’ of African spiritualism and knowledge as the means of resolving corruption, greed and poverty.

“Bones have a special potency and subtle spiritual energies; their endurance is legendary. We know who we are, and where we come from as a result of studying bone fossils. “Bones are evidence that we were alive 3.5 million years ago, and they are carriers of our memories. Ntuli is an expert in African indigenous knowledge systems. His works have been exhibited in many countries in Europe and America.

His sculptures are in several private collections worldwide, including that of Paul Simon, Phuthuma Nhleko, and Edward and Irene Akufo-Addo. Until 2010, he had never exhibited in his own country. He had his first exhibition in South Africa at Museum Africa, Johannesburg in 2010, followed by exhibitions in the Durban Art Gallery and the UNISA Gallery, Pretoria in 2011. Ntuli is also hosting a series of workshops, talks and walkabouts that will support the exhibition at the Durban Art Gallery.

Check out “Azibuyele Emasisweni” at the Durban Art Gallery. The exhibition runs until January 21, 2024. In addition, the exhibition can be viewed at www.themelrosegallery.com. “Artist’s Way Guided Course”

