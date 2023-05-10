The Playhouse Company celebrates Africa Month with stellar performances at its ‘New Stages Festival’

From comedy to thought-provoking theatre productions, to world-class dance pieces, to music concerts and poetry sessions, Durbanites are in for a treat this Africa Month as The Playhouse Company’s iconic annual event, “New Stages Festival”, returns. Some of the never to missed productions that will be staged at The Playhouse included Lesedi Job’s “Iketango,” Ashwin Singh’s “High Stakes”, Ralph Lawson’s “Ubuntu Bill” and Gregory Maqoma’s “Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Boléro”.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, the CEO and artistic director of The Playhouse Company, Linda Bukhosini, says the event is set to showcase the rich tapestry of Africa’s unique cultures and celebrate ubuntu. “We’ve got a plethora of productions. We also have dance productions. We also have music concerts. We also have conversations that are important to the arts community,” Bukhosini said. “As we commemorate Africa Month, we are reminded of the values of ubuntu, which are very endemic to not only South Africa but different parts of sub-Saharan Africa. And this is very important because that’s something that we need to import to other nations.

“We are talking about intrinsic values that make us Abantu, people with ubuntu, people with humanity, compassion and love. And that’s the core message of this year’s festival.” The festival aims to create inter-cultural awareness while celebrating diverse African cultures. “Africans sing and dance and tell stories all the time and this festival allows you to experience all and actively participate as an audience member.

“So, this is where we share in our humanity, in our different cultures, and thought processes. Why do black people do things like this? Why do Indian people do things like that? “So there’s also an enhancement of intercultural awareness by coming to see a production, that is not necessarily something that we are used to.” Vuyani Dance Theatre’s ‘Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero’. Picture: John Hogg Elaborating on some of the events that form part of the festival, Bukhosini said: “Some of these offerings include ‘Iketanga’, a school production that is written and directed by Lesedi Job, a young, prolific African woman from Johannesburg.

“It’s based on gender-based violence. It’s a production for senior primary schools, obviously told in and narrated in a language that is appropriate for that age group, so that the message of gender-based violence is made available, the pros and cons of bullying, of, uh, being violent, of disrespecting one another. “We also have Ashwin Singh’s two productions back to back, ‘High Stakes’ and ‘Reoca Light’. “Ashwin Singh is a Durban-based advocate who’s decided that he wants to spend most of his time writing, directing, as well as acting on stage. ‘Reoca Light’ is a young Indian chap who faces the difficulty of whether to keep open the shop of his parent’s convenience store after a series of robberies.

“It’s quite a serious item, but it’s also told in a very light-hearted way. “Another Durbanite, Ralph Lawson has written the ‘Ubuntu Bill’ which delves into messages of compassion and kindness. “Then we have Gregory Maqoma’s piece, ‘Cion’, which, was inspired by Zakes Mda’s novel ‘Cion’ and ‘Ways of Dying’. It’s quite a serious piece. It’s heart-wrenching. This international dance piece is a definite must-see.”

The festival will also host workshops and discussions. Led by industry giants Dr Ismail Mohamed, Dr Gcina Mhlophe, Natalie Rungan and Jerry Pooe, the community conversation will focus on ‘Rekindling The Arts Economy in eThekwini’. This event will be held on May 20. “These conversations are important particularly now as we rebuild the arts after a series of setbacks including Covid.

“So, we would like to invite everyone to come and be part of these conversations because we believe that they build our knowledge in terms of the business of the arts. The event also features a gala concert featuring Sjava which will be held in the Playhouse Opera on May 27. The concert forms part of the launch of the hugely popular artist’s new album “Isibuko”. The “New Stages Festival 2023” runs until May 27. For more information, ticket prices and the full programme, visit The Playhouse Company website.

