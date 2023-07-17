All you need to know about Burna Boy’s SA’s concert at FNB Stadium

Last year, Burna Boy drew massive numbers to the DStv Delicious Festival and those who didn’t get enough of him or missed him are in luck as he is coming back to Mzansi. The four-time BET award winner will be returning for another stellar performance but this time at a larger venue, the FNB Stadium on September 23.

The Grammy award winning Nigerian singer and songwriter will continue his stadium tour, which has had stops all over the world, even making history in the United States by becoming the first African to headline a stadium show. This will be the kick off show for the Burna Boy After Tour and tickets are already on sale, starting from R765 on at ticketpro.co.za.

"African talent knows no bounds and Burna Boy is the best example of that. Not only was he the first Nigerian artist to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York, he continued on to headline and sell out stadium shows in both London and New York. "This African giant's footsteps speak for themselves and we are convinced he will be able to do the same at FNB stadium in September," shared organisers.

Followers and supporters of the African megastar can expect to be mesmerised by his many hits including “Ye”, “Bank On It” and “Anybody” and an energy filled concert. Fans are excited by Burna Boy’s return, but some are hesitant and haven’t gotten over the trauma from the DStv Delicious Festival, which was overcrowded. And those who attended the Global Citizen Festival in 2018 at the FNB Stadium are worried about the possibility of getting robbed, as they tried to request e-hailing services outside the stadium, which was the aftermath of the international concert.