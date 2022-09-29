LOOK: Burna Boy spotted wearing fiery Thebe Magugu creation

Thebe Magugu has emerged as one of Africa’s fastest-growing young fashion designers and celebrities around the world are loving his designs.
Grammy award-winning Afrobeats star Burna is the latest international celebrity to be spotted in a Magugu’s creation.
The Nigerian superstar, who was headlining this year’s DStv Delicious Festival, was draped in a fiery red Magugu shirt and matching bomber jacket.
“African Giant Burna Boy (@burnaboygram) takes the Delicious Stage wearing a custom Thebe Magugu Sisterhood Bandana Technical Bomber trimmed with Dark Red Ostrich Feathers, paired with a matching Sisterhood Bandana Crepe Safari Shirt,” shared Magugu on Instagram.
The “It’s Plenty” hitmaker also shared with his fans his performance outfit before hitting the stage, simply captioning it “A Red Show”.
Boity, Rich Mnisi, Kamo Mphela, Bontle Modiselle, Shudufhadzo Musida and Ama Qamata were among the local celebrities who praised Magugu for his stunning designs.
Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, Grammy award-winning singer and businesswoman Rihanna, multi-award-winning American singer Miley Cyrus and actress and producer Issa Rae are among the celebrities who have in recent years endorsed Magugu’s fashion brand.
Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan recently graced Instagram donning Magugu’s stylish blouse and skirt from the Thebe Magugu x AZ Factory collection.
The Royal Highness was seen rocking a squid-ink skirt and ink-spill blouse, paired with deep blue stilettos at a recent event in Jordan.
Meanwhile, Magugu announced on his Instagram account, on Wednesday, his forthoming project titled “Discard Theory”.
“THEBE MAGUGU presents “DISCARD THEORY” - a Spring/Summer ’23 study of the effects of 2nd-hand clothing dumped onto the continent and its effect on stylistic national identity.“ shared Magugu.
“This documentary, which previews the SS23 collection to be revealed next week, will debut tomorrow the 29th of September 2022 at 18:30 C.E.T.”
The Kimberly-born star’s brand has continued to gain an international following since long before he was the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy’s LVMH Prize winner in 2019.