Basadi in Music Awards honour Lifetime Achievement winners, announce red carpet hosts

The upcoming Basadi in Music Awards have already started to gain momentum ahead of the August 12 showpiece event at Joburg Theatre. The awards are a celebration of the exceptional achievements of women across various spheres in music.

In the lead up to the event, the awards have announced that Letta Mbulu, PJ Powers and Angelique Kidjo will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Awards at this year's ceremony. Mbulu, an iconic South African singer and songwriter, expressed her gratitude at the nod. “Thank you to Basadi In Music Awards organisers, I feel honoured, special and humbled,” she said. “I will deeply cherish this award bestowed upon me. My fellow ladies let's keep breaking barriers together. I love you all God bless.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basadi In Music Awards (@basadiinmusicawards_sa) Kidjo, who’s a multi Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and activist from Benin, added: “I am very honoured to be receiving a Basadi in Music Award from South Africa. South Africa has a special place in my heart since I first heard about Miriam Makeba when I was young.

“She was a role model and then a mentor. It is important to celebrate women in music so that many young singers can be inspired to pursue their dream!” On Tuesday, the awards also announced that media stars Robyn Nakaambo and Pamela Mtanga would be the red carpet hosts. Namibia’s Nakaambo is a seasoned media personality with a well-earned reputation as a gifted and passionate Master of Ceremonies for events and corporate gatherings.

No stranger to red carpet hosting having previously hosted the DSTV MVCA 2022 red carpet and the Movie Room Africa Launch red carpet, co-host Pamela Mtanga has become one of the most sought after hosts in SA over the past few years. “As a passionate advocate for women's empowerment, it is an honour to be part of Basadi in Music Awards as a red carpet host,” she said. “I look forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible achievements of women in music and beyond.