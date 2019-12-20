Afropunk organisers announced on Friday that Nigerian superstar Burna Boy will no longer be part of this year's Afropunk Joburg, this festive season.
"Following a joint decision by Afropunk and Burna Boy, we regret to announce that Burna Boy will no longer be part of the festival’s Joburg 2019 edition at Constitution Hill from 30 to 31 December.
"We're dedicated to working with Burna Boy and his team for his return to South Africa when the climate is right. We are deeply committed to providing music lovers and fans a safe space for all to express themselves.
"We are grateful to South Africa, our community, and to the many wonderful artists who will be with us on the 30th and 31st of December, and to the friends and colleagues that have made AFROPUNK Joburg 2019 possible," read the statement.