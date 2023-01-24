Cotton Fest confirms sizzling 2023 Joburg line-up with Uncle Waffles on the bill

Cotton Fest patrons are in for a treat as the line-up for the latest edition to hit Joburg, ahead of the event on February 4, is announced. The popular festival, which was originally the brainchild of deceased media personality, Riky Rick, will again merge both established and young emerging local talent performing live across three energy packed stages.

Story continues below Advertisement

Fans were shook by the sizzling line up, which include hip hop heavy weights including Uncle Waffles, Nadia Nakai, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Priddy Ugly and DJ Maphorisa among others. Founded to showcase the diversities in various popular music genres, with the aim of fusing the gaps within the different local movements, the event also celebrates fashion and sport. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CottonFest (@cottonfestjhb) The urban music and fashion attraction will feature over 160 of South Africa’s finest musical talent.

Some include A Reece, Emtee, Anee Zondo, Anatii, Beast, Benny Chill, Big Zulu, Blxckie, Bravo Le Roux, Candii, Costa Titch, Robot Boii, Durban Gogo, Dee Koala, Distruction Boyz and the list goes on. Event organisers said the line-up might change as we get closer to event date but for now this is what is expected. The event will also feature the popular vendors and other lifestyle elements including The Tuckshop – Retail Fashion Store, Unconventional Sports Area – Live Skateboard Competition, University Cafeteria – Food Court, Customisation Station, Half-court Basketball Court and the Live Art Installation.

Story continues below Advertisement

It’s all going down at The Station, Carr Street & Nelson Mandela Bridge, Newtown in Joburg. Limited phase 2 tickets are available for R300 via Webtickets.