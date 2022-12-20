Rapper Ricky Rick’s brainchild Cotton Fest launches creative programme for SA youth

Gone too soon but not forgotten. South African rapper Riky Rick left a remarkable legacy on Cotton Fest when he died in February this year. Real name Rikhado Makhado, Riky Rick died by suicide. His good deeds are multiplying as his brainchild, the Cotton Fest, continues to grow.

Cotton Fest is a music festival that celebrates hip-hop, house, amapiano and other leading South African music genres. Not is it only about the music, but it also includes fashion, something Makhado was very fond of as well as games, food and art. To honour the late musician’s legacy, the Cotton Fest team has launched the Cotton Fest Creative Programme. The programme is aimed at giving back to students in the community while creating various outlets to empower young creatives to succeed in their studies and careers.

Through the programme in partnership with Puma, the top three students from AFDA Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban will be awarded bursaries to cover the shortfall of their tuition fees and assist them to graduate. Makhado’s partner Bianca Naidoo says they are excited to have the privilege of assisting young people in their educational journey. “When we started Cotton Fest, the idea was not just to have a once-off concert but to do so much more for the culture as a whole, and moreover, offer support within the community. With the additional financial injection from Puma this year, we were finally able to make the Cotton Fest Creative Programme a reality and action this support.”

