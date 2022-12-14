Gone but not forgotten: We pay tribute to local stars we lost in 2022

They frequent our living rooms, fill up spaces in our heart and minds to the point where their faces and voices become familiar, we end up believing that we know them, they are our “friends”. And when these idols and icons die, the pain cuts so deep, it feels like we’ve lost one of our own, a family member or a close friend.

Pearl Shongwe. Picture: Instagram Pearl Shongwe News anchor and TV host Pearl Shongwe died in her sleep at her Midrand home on November 8. Shongwe was a Miss Soweto 2011 finalist, television presenter, newsreader, voice artist and facilitator who had always dreamed of a career in broadcasting, having started auditioning for TV commercials at the age of 12.

“Pearl has found herself in the anchoring chair, behind the mic and on some big stages where she led ceremonies as an MC, programme director and facilitator,” said her Shongwe’s management company, Owen S Management. Her career kicked off in 2010 when she worked for youth radio station YFM as an entertainment reporter, alongside radio pioneer and musician Moeti “Mo Flava” Tsiki. In his tribute message, Bishop Noel Jones hailed Shongwe as one of the brightest and most intelligent young broadcasters of our time.

Rapper Riky Rick. Picture: Facebook Rikhado ‘Riky Rick’ Makhado Hip-hop superstar Riky Rick died on February 23, at his Joburg home at the age of 34. The cause of death was reported as a suicide following a lengthy battle with depression. His death sparked conversation around mental health challenges among men in South Africa.

Riky Rick's brainchild “Cotton Fest” has become the biggest musical showcase in Mzansi. The recent “Cotton Fest Cape Town” takeover saw thousands of fans flock to Paarden Eiland outdoor venue to celebrate the life and legacy of Riky Rick. The event featured some of Riky’s friends and colleagues, the likes of Anatii, Youngsta CPT, Dee Koala, KashCPT and Ready D, Blxckie, A-Reece, Moozlie, Robot Boii, Pabi Cooper and Felo Le Tee, Shekhinah, Bravo Le Roux, Shane Eagle and Venom.

Kuli Roberts. Picture; Instagram Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts Larger-than-life media personality and author Kuli Roberts died on February 9, at the age of 49. In her illustrious career as a journalist, she edited the now-defunct “Pace” magazine and was also the fashion and beauty editor at “Drum magazine”. She also worked at Fairlady Magazine as a fashion and beauty journalist.

She had a famous and controversial column called “Bitches Brew” on Sunday World and was also rumoured to be the notorious gossip columnist, Shwashwi. She starred alongside Connie Ferguson in “The Queen” and in her last project, she starred in the Netflix hit local movie “Angeliena,” which was released in October last year. The television presenter and radio host was known for her activism and advocacy for people living with albinism.

Patrick Shai. Picture: Supplied Patrick Shai Veteran actor Patrick Shai died on January 22, reportedly by suicide. He was 65. According to his online bio, Shai started his career as a dancer with Mzumba African Drama and Ballet. Shai had a career that spanned four decades and became a household name after starring on numerous television and theatre productions including “Generations”, “Soul City”, “7de Laan,” “Uzalo, “Yizo Yizo”, and “The River”.

He also featured in the films such as “Cry, The Beloved Country, ”Critical Assignment” and “The Land of Dreams”. While Shai made his mark in the South African arts and entertainment industry, he also lent his voice and stardom to fight gender-based violence. Shai become a gender-based violence activist after he publicly admitted to physically and emotionally abusing his wife. He started a non-government organisation “Khuluma Ndoda” to enable and empower men in the fight against gender violence, domestic violence and femicide.

Jamie Bartlett. Picture. Twitter Jamie Bartlett Theatre legend and television actor, Jamie Bartlett died suddenly on May 23, at the age of 55. Bartlett died from cardiac arrest. Bartlett was best known for his roles as Mike O’Reilly on SABC 3’s “Isidingo” and David Genaro on e.tv’s “Rhythm City”.

He won the Best Actor in a Soap award at the South African Film and Television Awards on three occasions and was nominated five times in total. He left “Rhythm City” towards the end of 2019, after 13 years to pursue other interests. In an interview with IOL Entertainment, following his exit from “Rhythm City,” he took on a new role as a mentor and tutor to young and emerging artists.