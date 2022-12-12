WATCH: Cotton Fest Cape Town pays tribute to Riky Rick

Thousands of loyal hip hop fans flocked to the first-ever Cotton Fest Cape Town edition to celebrate hip hop music, sports, fashion and culture. The atmosphere was electrifying, with lots to do at the various stalls and activations on display.

Known as the “University of Cotton Fest”, the event in its fourth instalment was founded by South African hip hop pioneer Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado. Makhado died in February this year at the age of 34. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CottonFest (@cottonfestjhb) Among the host of artists who graced the stage were Pabi Cooper, Moozli, NV Funk, Shane Eagle, Venom, Dee Koala, Mr Heinz, Grandmaster Ready D, Shekinah, Bravo Le Roux, YoungstaCPT, KashCPT, Blxckie, and 60 other acts.

Patrons observed a moment of silence for Makhado, followed by a video of the artist played on big screens around the Paarden Eiland outdoor venue. Not even the rain could dampen spirits as festival-goers danced and sang along to each act that took the stage. The roars of the crowd grew stronger as the day went into night. In an even more emotional moment, 30-year-old Cape Town rapper YoungstaCPT performed his tribute song to Makhado called “Dear Rikhado, Love Riyadh”, an ode to his fallen friend that sees him speak on some of his fondest memories with Riky.

The lyrics read: “I always suspected there was a method to your madness, you called me late at night when you were overcome with sadness, “I could hear it in your voice, so I just tried to cheer you up. You seemed larger than life but still as real as one of us.” In front of a hyped-up crowd, YoungstaCPT dropped down on stage and shed tears as he continued with his tribute.

