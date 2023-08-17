Crown Gospel Music Awards moves from Durban to Gauteng

On Tuesday, the Crown Gospel Music Awards announced that for their 16th year, they would be having a change in venue and bidding farewell to their flagship venue, the Durban ICC. The Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture And Recreation Morakane Mosupyoe officially received a symbolic ‘crown’ sealing the deal to stage the Crown Gospel Music Awards on November 26, 2023.

Founder and executive producer of the Crowns, Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule thanked the KZN government and eThekwini municipality for supporting the Crowns in the past 15 years. Various gospel artists perform at the media announcement held at The Wanderers Club in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied

“We are grateful to both the KZN provincial government and Durban Tourism for supporting us for 15 years. The Crowns are a national project, as such, we are excited to be moving to Gauteng”. Mosupyoe expressed Gauteng’s excitement over the awards relocation, adding hopes for the Crown to be around for the next seven years. “This is a perfect home for the awards, which has given breakthroughs to many creatives. “We want to see both the awards and the Gospel music genre grow from strength to strength, and we would like to keep these awards for at least seven years, that is if the World Gospel PowerHouse agrees.”

The launch was also attended by Mzansi gospel powerhouse such as Dr Rebecca Malope, Omega, Sipho Makhabane, Solly Mahlangu, Dumi Mkokstad, Canaan Nyathi, Nqubeko Mbatha, Takie Ndou, Teboho Moloi, Xolisa Kwinana, Betusile Mcinga and others who took to the stage to sing and celebrate the move.