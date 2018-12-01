Singer Chris Martin. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

You’ve made it! You’ve taken action, you’ve earned your tickets, and now you’re all set to see Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D’Banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Kacey Musgraves, Pharrell Williams & Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher, and Wizkid. What are the most important things to bring with me?

Your ticket - you have to have picked this up from Computicket before you arrive at the venue, as there will be no ticket collection at the stadium.

What time should I get there?

This is an all-day festival. Gates open at 11am. and you should 100% make sure you arrive early so you don’t miss a second of fun.

People who arrive early and are in their seats between 12 and 2pm will be eligible for ticket upgrades.

Gold Hot Seat and Early Entrance VIP packages can enter from 10am.

Can I bring my ticket on my phone?

No, tickets have to be physical tickets. There won’t be ticket collection at the venue, so you need to pick up your ticket before arriving at the stadium.

Will there be food and drink available on sale?

Yes, food and drink will be on sale inside and outside the stadium - but no food or drink will be allowed into the venue with you. Please make sure you bring your ID to the stadium if you’re planning on drinking alcohol and eat a good breakfast before you set off!

What can’t I bring to the festival?

No food or drink will be allowed into the venue - however food and drink will be available to purchase in the stadium.

Find out what other items aren't allowed here.

Is re-entry allowed into the venue?

No, once you’ve left the venue you won’t be able to get back in. Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 is an all-day festival.

What else is there to do at the stadium?

There will be a number of Global Citizen partner-led activities that you can get involved in, from taking actions to taking pictures, playing games, and more!