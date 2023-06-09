HOT 102.7FM throws weight Behind ‘67 Blankets’ campaign ahead of Nelson Mandela Day

In light of Nelson Mandela Day approaching in July, HOT 102.7FM shows their heart for those in need via the ‘Local Blankets is Lekka’ campaign. The station’s “Hot Cares” initiative is throwing its weight behind “67 Blankets” for Nelson Mandela Day by donating R1 million in airtime to the Johannesburg leg of the campaign and R67 000 worth of wool, hooks and needles to the knitting of blankets for the needy this winter.

“Hot Cares” vision of “making a meaningful difference to the lives of those around us” has lived up to its vision when they sowed a seed towards the campaign for which “HOT 102.7FM” was named the media partner. “67 Blankets” has been on a country-wide tour, taking in Cape Town, Mossel Bay, Bloemfontein, Daantjie in Mpumalanga, White River, Joburg, Durban and Gqeberha, with the Johannesburg leg staged at Jeppe High School for Girls in Kensington on 3 June. “Hot Cares” transported and hosted a group of 60 ladies who have been knitting blankets all year long, in advance of the big blanket handover at Jeppe Girls High School.

Managing Director of Hot Cares, Carmen Rocha said: “Those ladies are the real heroes, they’ve put countless hours into knitting so many beautiful blankets that I know will find their way to those who really need them this winter, which, as we know in Joburg, can get pretty cold. “67 Blankets really is a campaign that warms the heart and Hot Cares is really proud to get behind it and help out where we can.” “HOT 102.7FM” also put their presenters to work, with the “67 Blankets” ambassadors who were in studio to teach the presenters to knit.