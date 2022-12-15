‘Jazz In The Lights’ music festival postponed to 2023 due to heavy rains

The highly anticipated “Jazz in the Lights”, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, December 16, at the Joburg Zoo, has been moved to a new date due to the inclement weather. The star-studded musical experience, a part of the Arts Alive International Arts Festival, will now take place on March 11.

The impressive line-up included Mzansi’s finest, the likes of Samthing Soweto, Thandi Ntuli, Mandisi Dyantyis, Stogie T, Phuzekhemisi, Nobuhle, Mahotella Queens, Dumza Maswana, Sbu Mashiloane, Keenan Meyer and McCoy Mrubata. In a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, the festival publicist Matlapulana Ragoasha, on behalf of the event organisers, confirmed that Webtickets will send out a communication to all the ticket holders. “Ticket buyers will be given the option to either get a refund or to reschedule their tickets,” read the statement.

“We apologise to our partners, ticket buyers, promoters and artists who have worked tirelessly to prepare for this great event and we thank you for your continued support. The decision was made from consideration for the safety and comfort of our patrons.” Arts Alive is all about celebrating the city’s vibrant and rich tapestry of arts and culture. Every year, the festival showcases visual arts, theatre, music, poetry, comedy, dance, masterclasses and workshops. The festival is a convergence of various creative sectors brought to life by some of South Africa’s most revered artists and featured events hosted in and around the city’s most iconic spaces.

