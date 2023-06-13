‘Kidding’ is a fresh take on the challenges and complexities of growing up in present-day South Africa

“Kidding” is a captivating and innovative play that offers a fresh take on the challenges and complexities of growing up in present-day South Africa. The play, which focuses on how young people struggle to navigate the pressures of school, friendship and the digital world, is the brainchild of future industry leaders.

The exciting youth production is a project by second-year students of the Market Theatre Lab. Through a dynamic blend of dance, music and text, “Kidding” brings to life the untold and tragic stories of young people in modern South Africa. Directed by Thabang Chauke, along with assistant director Mzwandile Mphiti, the play is mentored by Stella Dlangalala.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Chauke says he is thrilled to be directing the theatre production that will give the audience a profound understanding of the issues facing today’s youth. “’Kidding’ offers a raw and honest portrayal of teenagers and how they survive the daily pressures,” said Chauke. ‘Kidding’ cast. Picture: Supplied The play draws inspiration from the real-life story of Bafana Sithole, a teenage boy who committed suicide after being falsely accused of raping a fellow pupil in 2022.

“This production highlights what human beings are capable of and the consequences of lies in a public space. We need to acknowledge that though we live in a society where women are being raped, every day, some women lie about serious crimes. “In this play, we are saying: ’Before you even think of orchestrating such lies, think of the repercussions of your actions. The consequences of such lies may lead to suicide, like in the case of Bafana, who paid with his entire life and future’.” Despite addressing serious societal issues, the play is presented in a fun and vibrant manner, hence the title.

The production aims to entertain the audience while providing a raw and honest portrayal of teenagers and the daily pressures they face. “The show offers a profound understanding of the issues faced by today's youth, providing a unique and relatable perspective on these topical issues.” In addition to addressing the issue of rape, the play also tackles themes of love, betrayal and ambition.

“The audience will witness the young man in the play striving to achieve various goals in his life. They will experience the challenges he faces as he tries to create a better life for himself, his mother, and the people back home.” “Kidding” will make its debut at the Market Theatre on Youth Day, June 16, before heading to Makhanda to showcase at this year’s National Arts Festival (NAF), a dream come true for the young creative team. Tickets are R50 (if you come in your school uniform).

Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra . picture: Supplied ANOTHER NOT TO BE MISSED SHOW Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra SA Tour Where: Various venues in Gauteng. When: June 16 and 17.

Led by its co-founder, Benjamin Zander, BPYO embarks on a 19-day, multi-city tour, performing seven collaborative concerts in Pretoria, Soweto, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Makhanda. On June 16, the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (BPYO) will participate in Youth Day Celebrations and a street parade in Soweto, with the renowned Field Band Foundation, one of South Africa’s most famous socio-musical youth initiatives that has enabled more than 30 000 children, from under-resourced geographical areas across South Africa, to learn, enjoy and grow with music. On June 17, 30 BPYO musicians will meet and play at the Morris Isaacson Music Centre in Regina Mundi RC Church, Soweto. The AfrikaRiz Choir will feature as the opening act.