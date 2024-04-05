Nadia Nakai the opening act for DaBaby’s Freedom Day Concert

US rapper Da Baby is finally going to perform in South Africa after his scheduled performance last year was postponed. Real name, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, will perform in the country on April 27 at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg.

“Johannesburg, South Africa, I can't wait to see ya'll,” he said in a video announcement. “It's a special occasion. It was my first time coming to Johannesburg, so I said, How can we make it special? I will be there celebrating 30 years of freedom with you all. South Africa, I can't wait to see you all,” he said. DaBaby will be celebrating 30 years of freedom alongside South Africa’s top acts Nadia Nakai, Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and DJ Speedsta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) The Grammy-nominated ‘Suge’ star was initially meant to perform last year on September 30 for a live performance at the FNB Stadium for the Next-Gen Empower Concert. The event was later postponed to November 18, with the new venue being Mary Fitzgerald Square, but this was also cancelled. The the initial announcement to DaBaby coming to the country was met with mixed reviews. The 31-year-old’s history of controversy with women was brought up.

During his Up Close N Personal tour in 2020, DaBaby infamously slapped a woman fan in Florida on his way to the stage for a performance. In his half-hearted apology, he claimed to have not noticed it was a woman, before adding, “I think by this time, you know it's a well known fact that male or female, I would've responded the same exact way”. He’s also had numerous public spats with ex girlfriend DaniLeigh.