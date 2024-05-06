Polo glamour to be all about ‘Couture on the Green’ at the 2024 Nedbank International Polo

Elegance, athleticism and sheer excitement will be the order of the day as the prestigious Nedbank International Polo returns to the illustrious Inanda Club in Johannesburg on Saturday. South Africans love an occasion to dress up, especially if there is a theme to it and this year’s theme, ‘Couture on the Green’ will bring the stars out dressed in their best interpretations.

As South Africa squares off against the world's leading polo nation, Argentina, attendees can expect a high-goal showdown. As reigning world champions, the Argentinian team is renowned for their unmatched riding skills and mesmerising stickwork, and they will be captivating audiences with their prowess on the field. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nedbank International Polo (@nedbankintlpolo) Led by esteemed players such as Juan Lalor, Eduardo Zorrilla, Tomás Alberdi and Manuel Sundblad, they are set to deliver an unforgettable performance.

Facing this formidable opponent is the South African squad, featuring seasoned players Lance Watson, Dirk van Reenen, Gareth Evans, Tom de Bruin and Gary Spilsbury. One can expect nothing short of excellence as these skilled athletes go head-to-head for glory. "Our team will be facing a very tough challenge but I have every confidence that they will rise to the occasion and polo fans will be in for one of the best contests we've had in many years," said South African Polo Association President, Mr Guy Slater.