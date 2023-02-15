Kevin Hart gets Mzansi hyped for ‘Reality Check’ SA tour

Emmy and Grammy-nominated funnyman Kevin Hart had #South African fans hyped up with his recent Instagram post showing off his gym routine ahead of his “Reality Check” tour. Hart kicks off his comedy tour in Cape Town, tonight, at the Grand Arena at GrandWest.

The 43-year-old comedian from Philadelphia shared a video of himself dancing in what looks like popular South African dance moves on an amapiano beat remix of DJ Abux’s “It Ain’t Me” by Selena Gomez, and “Busta 929” by Mmapula featuring Mzu M. Hart, dressed in a black shorts, sneakers, grey top and beanie, can be seen busting the moves using different gym equipment and captioned the video: “ POV: training for Tour in South Africa. Let’s goooooooooo Cape Town & Johannesburg…. I’m about to give y’all this work damn it 😂😂😂😂😂 #RealityCheckTour #ComedicRockStarShit” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) Fans had mixed reactions to the comic’s post.

While some called the moves rusty, others were more excited about his arrival. beatricezano wrote : “😂😂😂you better get that foot work and waist in order sir.” emmanuel.carre wrote: “We gotta teach you some moves uncle 😂😭 cause them hips looking stuff.”

anda.mbikwana: “Sir, you might want to pack your own electricity coming here…” mzaa_dlaminie wrote: “Mpho Hart👏 don’t forget your name 😂.” londie_london_official wrote: “We caaaant waaaait😅🤞🏾🔥🔥.”

gigi_lamayne wrote: “We are ready😂😂😂😂😂😂.” msquared_2u wrote: “What kind of magic mic tour is happening in SA 😂😂.” Fans were slightly disturbed by the ticket prices, which range from R1 250 to R1 930, but ticket sales have been rocketing and the show is sold out.