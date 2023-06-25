Makhanda welcomes patrons for the 49th edition of the National Arts Festival

The National Arts Festival has returned to Makhanda, its hometown in the Eastern Cape, and is set to showcase a variety of artistic performances over the next 10 days. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival remains committed to providing a platform for artists to launch new works.

For many artists, the festival is a safe space to revisit and refine their creations, reconnect with peers and celebrate milestones. The National Arts Festival 2023 boasts an impressive line-up of renowned South African choreographers, including Gregory Maqoma and Mamela Nyamza, and festival-goers can look forward to their captivating performances. Jazzart, celebrating its 50th anniversary, will present a special triple bill, showcasing their talent and contribution to the South African dance scene.

Additionally, the festival features award-winning shows that have garnered recognition and critical acclaim. "Hold Still" by Nadia Davids is one such production that promises a compelling and thought-provoking experience. Andrew Buckland, Mwenya Kwabe, Lyle October and Tailyn Ramsamy in Hold Still. Picture: Mark Wessels The premiere of "Droomwerk" by Pieter Odendaal is also highly anticipated, offering audiences a fresh and immersive theatrical experience. The CEO of the National Arts Festival Monica Newton expressed optimism about the return of visitors to support the local creative community, despite the current economic challenges.

“We’re optimistic that visitors are starting to return but we’re also realistic about the realities of current economic pressures on disposable income. We’ve responded by creating a Festival to fit the times,” said Newton. Newton assured festival-goers that appropriate measures have been taken to mitigate the impact of load-shedding, despite the national energy crisis. “The programme has been carefully planned to ensure our venues are backed up during load shedding and so we have fewer venues with more shows in each and we’ve selected a diverse programme of works both in terms of origin, genre and subject matter for the multiple interests of our audiences.”

During the opening ceremony, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane expressed gratitude to the local artists who have consistently supported the festival. “Today, culture is not a static concept bound by time and tradition. Instead, it is dynamic, transformative, expanding with the creative spirit of our youth and the wisdom of our elders,” said Mabuyane. “To our artists, we owe an immense debt of gratitude. There will never be a National Arts Festival without artists. This Festival has always been a platform for you to showcase your talent without intermediaries, without the shadows of commercial exploitation.”

Mamela Nyamza's Hatched Ensemble. Picture: Vuyo Giba Eastern Cape MEC Nonceba Kontiswe echoed Mabuyane's sentiments and highlighted the prominent role of the province in this year's festival. “Our province features prominently on the Festival programme this year. It warms my heart that it has become custom that the Eastern Cape Ensemble opens the Festival with a showcase of their talent, tradition and culture of our citizens, past and present, shared Kontiswe. “We are equally elated that the Eastern Cape showcase will once again feature visual artists, crafters, musicians, authors and writers on a platform designed to develop their unique skills and introduce audiences to their work.”