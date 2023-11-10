Omah Lay and Adekunle Gold set to perform at Friends of Amstel event

Nigerian afrobeats stars Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay have been announced as the two headliners for the Friends of Amstel music experience this weekend. ‘Sinner’ hitmaker Adekunle Gold will perform on November 11, while ‘Bad Influence’ star Omah Lay will perform on November 12.

The announcement was shared by the brand on Thursday evening on Instagram. “Introducing this years #FriendsOfAmsteISA international acts @adekunlegold & @omah_lay,” they shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amstel SA (@amstelsa) “Friends of Amstel” and “Omah Lay” started to trend on X (Twitter) a short while later. “Between Omah Lay and Adekunle Gold, my heart is torn. 😫 Friends of Amstel has us confused. All I know is I will be voiceless after this weekend. #FriendsOfAmstelSA,” shared one X user.

The rest of the line-up leans heavily on amapiano with performances from the likes of DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Uncle Waffles, Kelvin Momo and Kabza De Small. There are also a couple of hip-hop acts with Emtee, K.O and Nasty C set to hit the stage. The brand shared through a press release, “Omah Lay's debut album, ‘Boy Alone’ hit the airwaves in June 2023, and he has since achieved worldwide acclaim thanks to his remarkable collaborations with global icons like Justin Bieber and Ozuna.”