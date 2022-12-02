Kevin Hart adds new date to his SA tour, but fans still reeling at the hefty price tag

Kevin Hart has added a new date to the South African leg of his forthcoming “Reality Check” world tour. Hart initially announced his return to Mzansi with his one-night-only performance at the Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino on Friday, February 17, 2023.

On Thursday, the award-winning comedian and actor announced that he has extended his South African tour with a new additional date, Saturday, February 18. “Big Concerts and Live Nation Comedy confirmed today that due to popular demand, a second Kevin Hart ‘Reality Check’ Tour date has been added to the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria show run. NEW DATE: Saturday, February 18, 2023,” read the press statement. When the initial announcement was made earlier this week, South African fans took to different social media platforms, pleading with the organisers to add another show in Cape Town.

While Capetonians are still dismayed at the news of Hart not making his way to the Mother City, tweeps were left shocked at the hefty ticket price tag. The early bird ticket sale officially opened on Wednesday, November 30. Standard tickets range from R790.00 ( Wheelchair/ Accessibility Seating only) to 4 000.00, while VIP tickets range from R5 050.00 to R 17 820.00. Check out some of the fans' reactions on Twitter.

@Ta_Fitty wrote: Kevin Hart ticket prices 😭😭.” Kevin Hart ticket prices 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LNrSngwX2o — Thando 🇦🇷🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Ta_Fitty) November 30, 2022 @Proph_Budmon said: “These Kevin Hart Tickets gon' cost an arm and a leg mos 😩😪. These Kevin Hart Tickets gon' cost an arm and a leg mos 😩😪 pic.twitter.com/MlMMEE6Cva — TOP PRIORITY 👑 (@Proph_Budmon) November 30, 2022 @sammysoluckyy said: “Kevin Hart ticket prices are more than minimum wage 😭.”

Kevin Hart ticket prices are more than minimum wage 😭 pic.twitter.com/c9dXJG0FAJ — SammyJ (@sammysoluckyy) November 30, 2022 @fusiMatetelane commented: “Kevin Hart is coming to SA and his tickets are selling for R17 000. I’m clearly not a target market!😩”. Kevin Hart is coming to SA and his tickets are selling for R17 000.



I’m clearly not a target market!😩 — FusiM (@fusiMatetelane) December 1, 2022 @uNduMis0 wrote: “What is with kevin hart with his ridiculous tickets price😳.” What is with kevin hart with his ridiculous tickets price😳 — iScouse sase kasi (@uNduMis0) November 30, 2022 @nhlalonhlemaps said: “I was excited with Kevin Hart coming to South Africa then the tickets prices happened. 🦺😭🥺.”