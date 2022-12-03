Thandiswa Mazwai, Tumi Mogorosi, Berita for 15th Mzansi Fela Festival 2022

Thandiswa Mazwai, The Soil, Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O, Langa Mavuso and Berita have been added to this year’s star-studded Mzansi Fela Festival (MFF) line-up. The 15th annual Mzansi Fela Festival, which kicked off on Thursday, is set to run until December 18 at the South African State Theatre (SAST), Tshwane.

The musical and dance showcase will see performances from critically acclaimed musicians including Zonke, KB Motsilanyane, and Mbuso Khoza, and the riveting dance piece “Kontroller” directed by Muzi Macaleni Shili and Oscar Buthelezi. “Kontroller” challenges the status of political control. In it, power and time are intertwined and take audiences on a controlled gestural movement of hip hop and pantsula to the contemporary fusion of cultures. Tumi Mogorosi. Picture: Zivanai Matangi This year’s festival will also see South African drummer and composer Tumi Mogorosi bringing his impressively vast ensemble to present something beyond the “confines of Black survival” from his popular album “Group Theory: Black Music” Mogorosi is set to perform on Saturday, December 3.

For the third year in a row, the MFF will feature the “Phinda Mzala” series of concerts curated by the Banda Banda Agency. The Soil. Picture: Supplied This year, the series will showcase musicians Mavuso and The Soil on Saturday, December 10, while Berita and Bongeziwe Mabandla will be showcased on Sunday, December 11. “Phinda Mzala” is a phrase reminiscent of Stimela and the ’70s – a call to action, to relive musical experiences centred on the urban African imaginary while celebrating stories of identity, social plights such as gender-based violence (GBV), and the much-needed healing for humanity as a result of Covid-19 and many other pandemics.

The award-winning jazz band Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O will share the stage with folk and soul singer Maleh and the unboxed BONJ on Saturday, December 17. Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O. Picture: Supplied The three acts will perform under the SAST Fringe banner, presented in partnership with Akum Agency. “Now in its second season, SAST Fringe provides opportunities for working artists that have been on the fringe but depend on their artistic and technical talents for a living.

“It is dominated by musicians who are producing music to enter the mainstream or commercial scene,” read the SAST media statement. Mazwai is set to wrap up this 2022 instalment with a bang when she performs on Sunday, December 18. She has long been one of the most influential musicians on the South African music scene. Her career began in 1995 with Bongo Maffin, one of the pioneering bands of the kwaito era.

After six award-winning albums with Bongo Maffin, she ventured into a solo career. Thandiswa Mazwai. Picture: SA State Theatre For 15 years, Mzansi Fela Festival has provided the stage for local star to showcase their talent music, theatre, dance, comedy, and poetry during the festive season. Check out the full programme below.

Kontroller - 1- 4 December. Tumi Mogorosi - December 3. KB Motsilanyane - December 4.

Comedy Society - December 9. Isandlwana Walk Launch by Mbuso Khoza - December 9. Blaklez and PdotO - December 9.

Mavuso and The Soil - December 10. Berita and Bongeziwe - December 11. Maleh, Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O and BONJ - December 17.