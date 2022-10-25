The Michael Jackson HIStory tribute returns to Durban

The Michael Jackson HIStory Show is on at The Globe at Suncoast, 21-24 December. The Michael Jackson HIStory Show tribute concert is set to return to Durban for its first local shows in four years, coming to The Globe at Suncoast this month, 21-24 December 2022.

Win a set of double tickets to see The Michael Jackson HIStory Show. After a hiatus from both international and local touring, the show will bring a revamped production to Durban audiences in the days leading up to Christmas, and producers are hoping this will make for a particularly fun and festive atmosphere at the four arena gigs. Says Director Johnny Van Grinsven from Showtime Australia, “When you think ‘spectacular’ you think Michael Jackson – he was the king of showmanship and creating amazing sensory experiences, and that’s what we’ll be recreating on stage.”

The show will be lead by long-time star and Johannesburg local Dantanio in the role of Jackson, with a host of international musicians and dancers alongside, performing live renditions of all Jackson’s biggest hits including Thriller, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, The Way You Make Me Feel, Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’, Bad, Beat It, Black or White, Jam, Remember the Time, Human Nature, Man in the Mirror and more. Tickets are available now from Ticketpro or more information is available at mjhistoryshow.com.

DATE: 21-24 December 2022, 8pm LOCATION: Durban KZN VENUE: The Globe at Suncoast

