Trevor Stuurman teams up with Sunday Best to celebrate 'A Place Called Home'

In celebration of his successful solo exhibition “A Place Called Home”, Trevor Stuurman has teamed up Sunday Best to host a bespoke dining experience. These specially curated experiences will be set in the beautiful garden of the home where Trevor’s exhibition is currently being hosted in Parktown, Johannesburg.

The first Sunday Best Experience, which will be on June 12, will feature phenomenal head chef Mpho Phalane, founder of Food I Love You Experiential catering company. Award-winning Botswana singer and songwriter Mpho Sebina will be joining the festivities with a live performance, sharing her sultry music with guests in the Sunday lunch setting in the garden. On the last weekend of the exhibition, attendees will be treated to an even more festive Sunday Best Experience.

Quintessential South African powerhouse artist Zoë Modiga will headline the event on June 19 with LeloWhatsGood on the decks. Well-known food extraordinaire Chef Mo, will be preparing scrumptious dishes. The award-winning contemporary visual artist explained that the exhibition narrates his journey and story with a reminder that a home is a place of belonging.

