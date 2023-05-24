Westlife add third Time Square night to eagerly anticipated ‘The Wild Dreams Tour’

Just a few weeks since they announced that their “The Wild Dreams Tour” would be coming to South Africa in November, Irish band Westlife have already sold out three dates on November 1, 3 and 4. The tour is set to open at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on November 1 and 2 before the band fly off to the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on November 3 and 4.

But now, due to popular demand, the band have announced that they’ve added a show in Pretoria on November 5. “South Africa, we’re over the moon to announce that three of our shows are already SOLD OUT,” the band shared on Twitter. “Due to exceptional demand, we’re adding an additional show in Pretoria on 5th November 🇿🇦 Tickets on sale at 9am local, we can’t wait!” South Africa, we’re over the moon to announce that three of our shows are already SOLD OUT! Due to exceptional demand, we’re adding an additional show in Pretoria on 5th November 🇿🇦 Tickets on sale at 9am local, we can’t wait!https://t.co/eUFQgjWPAK pic.twitter.com/Ewu1sBpYn9 — Westlife (@westlifemusic) May 19, 2023 Westlife, formed in 1998, are one of pop music’s most influential boybands. They’re particularly known for hit songs like “Soledad”, “I Lay My Love on You”, “Queen of My Heart”, “I Wanna Grow Old with You” and several others.

The band’s members are Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily. The group rose to fame with their 1999 debut international self-titled studio album “Westlife”. Westlife have had 33 number one albums worldwide and received numerous accolades including one World Music Award, two Brit Awards, four MTV Awards and four Record of the Year Awards. To date, they have sold more than 55 million records worldwide. Fans of the band have been taking to social media to share their feelings on the announcement:

“The 5th is almost sold out as well 🙆🏿‍♀️. Big concerts should have gone for a bigger venue, 🤞🏽,” tweeted @rebzs1. The 5th is almost sold out as well 🙆🏿‍♀️. Big concerts should have gone for a bigger venue, 🤞🏽. https://t.co/8sfMpE2407 — Rebaone Moilwa (@rebzs1) May 19, 2023 “My heart so broken that I couldn't get a ticket on time,” added @palkorea. “The 5th I will be leaving for a work trip 😭😭” My heart so broken that I couldn't get a ticket on time. The 5th I will be leaving for a work trip 😭😭 — Palesa Mokoka Seleka (@Palkorea) May 19, 2023 94.7’s Anele also took to Twitter on Sunday to share: “Westlife is next and they sent a voicenote to my show saying they are adding a 4th date ke guys. Don’t sleep. Tickets are out.”