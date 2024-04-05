More drama as the Mzansi housewives come together for the ultimate girls trip in Jamaica. Mzansi’s favourite ‘Real Housewives’ are coming back to your television screens but this time with a twist, under the banner of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Jamaica.

The girls trip in the Caribbean is expected to premiere on South African screen before June 2024. Some of Mzansi’s favourite housewives from the various franchises in Durban, Joburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Gqeberha jetted will be cast members. Showmax has announced cast members expected on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and some of the cast members include some personalities who have since left the franchise.

Who will be on the show? – Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco LaConco, who is famously known as ‘LaC’. LaC was a star on the The Real Housewives of Durban Season 1 and 2. LaC has a baby with former president Jacob Zuma. She was a strong personality on the show during the first two seasons of the show.

Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco. Picture: Instagram – Beverly Steyn The Real Housewives of Cape Town Season 1 star is a property owner and investor with interest in commercial, warehouse and residential property. Beverly refuses to stand back in life and describes herself as highly disciplined, passionate and creative.

– Londiwe “Londie London” Zulu Londie London was a star of the Durban show for the second season of the show. She did not return for season two after her engagement with Hlubi Nkosi ended and she has since moved to Joburg. She came back with a bang last year after her boyfriend bought two BMWs for her. One of the BMWs was allegedly seized by police, but Londie London denied this in early February.

Londie London – Christall Kay The Real Housewives of Johannesburg Season 1 and 2 star is back on the show. In November last year, the housewives star reclaimed her Kyalami mansion after a legal battle as the buyer failed to pay for the house in full. Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ star Christall Kay. Picture: INSTAGRAM. – Liz Prins

The Real Housewives of Gqeberha (RHOGQ) season 1 star was advised by her children to not take part on RHOGQ because she has no filter. “you have no filter”. She will be back for the ultimate girls trip, filter free. – Melany Viljoen The Real Housewives of Pretoria Season 1 star was one of the most talked about housewives on the show. Mel, as she was known, is married to a notorious ex-lawyer Peet.

Vijoen and her husband are accused of selling fake Tammy Tailor franchises by the US nail brand Tammy Tailor. Melany Viljoen and Kiki La Coco. Picture: Instagram – Nonku Williams The Real Housewives of Durban Season 1 to 4 star is a business woman who started her own low-cost housing construction business in 2006 called Section 24. She has a daughter with the late gospel star Sfiso Ncwane.

'The Real Housewives of Durban' star Nonku Williams. Picture: Supplied – Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathatho The Real Housewives of Johannesburg Season 2 to 3 Lethabo known as ‘Lejoy’ is a business woman, award winning radio personality currently hosting Thobela Fm breakfast show “ Ditla le meso”.

Lethabo 'LeJoy' Mathatho. Picture: Supplied NBC decided to take this to South Africa with franchises growing and saw The Real Housewives of Durban Season 3 being one of the Showmax’s 10 most streamed titles of 2023.