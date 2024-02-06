Londie London reacts to ‘dirty rumours’ of police seizing hijacked BMW

Singer and businesswoman Londie London on Sunday took to her Instagram Stories to react to the most recent tabloid report she had been named in. “So someone just wakes up and decides to start dirty rumours?” wrote Londie London, whose real name is Londiwe Zulu, on her Instagram Stories as her name trending on social media.

On Sunday, news broke that police had allegedly confiscated a hijacked BMW 330i believed to have been driven by reality TV star. “So someone just wakes up and decides to start dirty rumours?” wrote Londiwe Zulu on her Instagram Stories as her name trending on social media. News of the vehicle being allegedly confiscated came to light during police investigations following a shooting that left three patrons injured, Sunninghill restaurant and nightclub Tempo. Businessman Sphamandla Mabonga was involved in the altercation, resulting in him being one of the injured. Mabonga is the ex of former ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star.

@londielondon_ Bae said this one is for going to buy braad 😩😩😩🙌🏾🔥🔥🙏🏾 ♬ original sound - Zamani_571 Last year, the star posted on social media a similar vehicle delivered to her home and how the new vehicle would be for her to go buy bread. According to the Sunday World, the luxury vehicle was impounded by the police on suspicion that it was hijacked in Eshowe. “Police discovered that the car was not registered in Zulu or Mabonga’s names.

“Upon conducting further investigations, they discovered the vehicle was hijacked and belonged to a security company in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal” reported the publication. @londielondon_ 😅🤞🏾 ♬ original sound - Zamani_571 Zulu was the talk of the town last year on social media when she showed off her white X5 and days later, she was apparently gifted with the BMW 330i. In September, Zulu went on Mac G’s Podcast and Chill, and told them the BMW X5 car bought for her had been registered in her name after the previous car she used, a Range Rover, was taken back after she broke up with her ex-partner, who was engaged to her.