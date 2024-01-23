Popular Sandton nightspot Tempo issues statement in response to shooting

Just days after a shooting left three patrons injured, Sunninghill restaurant and nightclub Tempo has issued a statement. In a video which has since gone viral, patrons could be seen and heard screaming and ducking for cover while the sound of gunfire rang out outside the upmarket restaurant.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of January 20, was due to an armed person who was refused entry onto the premises. The restaurant posted a lengthy statement on its social media channels to “provide an accurate account of the situation”.

"During the incident, an individual attempted to enter our establishment with firearms. Our steadfast security team, enforcing our strict policy against firearms entering the premises, denied the individual entry, leading to a verbal dispute," said Tempo. "Regrettably, the incident rapidly escalated and resulted in the wounding of two of our staff members, as well as the said individual."

IOL’s sister publication The Star quoted a witness as saying that an argument allegedly started after a well-known businessman attempted to take his girlfriend from one of the DJs who was booked to play on the night. Sunday World further reported that businessman Sphamandla Mabonga was involved in the altercation, resulting in him being one of the injured. Mabonga is the ex of former ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Londie London.