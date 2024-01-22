Former 'RHOD' star Londie London's ex injured in Sandton nightclub shooting

Sphamandla Mabonga, a businessman associated with former “Real Housewives of Durban” star Londie London, recently became the focal point of a shooting incident at Tempo nightclub in Sandton, Johannesburg. The shooting incident at the club resulted in Mabonga sustaining injuries to his ribs, as reported by “Sunday World”. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at Mediclinic Morningside.

Sources indicate that the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation between Mabonga and some individuals at the nightclub. Videos depicting the unsettling event have circulated, capturing the moment when restaurant patrons panicked, screaming and seeking cover, while the disconcerting sound of bullets reverberated outside the venue. The incident has sparked discussions on X, with users reflecting on Mabonga's apparent fast-paced lifestyle.

One user even mentioned on the platform that London had gifted Mabonga a gun a few months before the incident. @Am_Blujay took to X: “Imagine being Londie London you gift your man a gun in September and he gets shot in January in the club... Luckily he survived.” Imagine being Londie London you gift your man a gun in September and he gets shot in January in the club... Luckily he survived pic.twitter.com/WNS2668tHg — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) January 20, 2024 The incident has left many questioning whether the purchase of the firearm was legal.

@Lyrical230 wrote: “You can't gift a gun. That's not how a gun is purchased and authorized. That tells you alot about the characters.” While @Kgopotso_Pule encouraged others to avoid speculation that London had anything to do with it: “Please leave this woman alone. You’re now really taking it too far. She already told you about the gun and here you are provoking her again.” Additionally, Mabonga is reportedly under police watch at the hospital following a case filed against him by the nightclub.

A source mentioned that he was reportedly arrested after being admitted and that the police are monitoring him. According to “Sunday World” the source, who had filed a case against Mabonga, was called to identify him for arrest in connection with their matter. It has been revealed that Mabonga is facing three additional cases filed in Centurion, Midrand and Soweto.