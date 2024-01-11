‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ returns for season 4, without Annie

The queens of glitz, glamour and catty drama are hitting the screens again as "The Real Housewives of Durban" makes a long awaited return for the fourth season on February 9. And darling, this isn't just any season; it's officially the longest-running saga in “The Real Housewives” franchise across the entire African continent.

"Yaaass" for Durban stealing the crown? Hold onto your designer handbags because the OGs are back in action. Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo are back. And don't even think about rolling your eye, Jojo Robinson is back for her third season, and she's here to stay. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Robinson (@mrs.jojo.robinson) And the flame keeps burning with Maria Valaskatzis and Slindile Wendy Ndlovu joining them.

Of course, nothing screams must-see more than knowing there are new personality joining the show. Ameigh Sibahle Thompson, Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela and Zamaswazi Ngcobo will be mkaing their debut, adding some extra spice to an already simmering pot. Below is a little more info on the new faces:

Ameigh Sibahle Thompson Ameigh, also known as Amanda Sosibo, is a mother of two with a background in maritime studies, currently taking a break from her pharmaceutical industry career. As the founder of the Fundisiwe Foundation, named after her late mother, Ameigh brings meaningful purpose to her life.

"I decided to join The Real Housewives of Durban because I absolutely love trying new things,“ she said. Joining RHOD as a new cast member, she sees as an opportunity to try new things, challenge herself, and step out of her comfort zone. Ameigh believes that being part of the franchise will not only offer her new opportunities but also enrich her personal growth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameigh Sibahle Thompson (@ameigh_thompson) Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela At 29, Angel Ndlela, the youngest RHOD cast member, holds an honours degree in Industrial Organisational Psychology. A serial entrepreneur, she's involved in construction, taxis, manufacturing, and fashion. While pursuing a psychology career, she is also an aspiring musician and social influencer. She aims to share her RHOD journey into marriage and motherhood.

“I am in a good space and I want to introduce myself to the world.” Zamaswazi Ngcobo Radio and TV personality Zama Ngcobo grew up in Eshowe in Zululand. Having worked on some of the biggest platforms the industry can offer, she joined The Real Housewives because she loves a challenge:

“I have had an illustrious career and I have done almost everything except reality TV. So when the call came, I knew that it was something that I had to do; to tap into a new industry and diversify my portfolio, even though so many people warned me against reality TV.” Annie Mthembu who used to be a prominent figure on the show, is noticeably absent from the new season, and it has been confirmed that she won't be making a return. Annie Mthembu. Picture: Instagram This absence has triggered speculation among fans, prompting questions about the reasons behind her departure.

One common rumour links her exit to the alleged financial disputes involving her husband, Kgolo “Daguru’ Mthembu, a businessman accused of owing money to DJ Wobbly. Despite the ongoing speculation, she expressed her gratitude to the RHOD production team, her former cast members and the viewers. In a heartfelt message on social media, she acknowledged the transformative impact the show had on her life.