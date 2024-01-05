WATCH: ‘Umkhokha’ actress Mbali Ngiba caught on camera insulting security guards

“Umkhokha: The Curse” actress Mbali Ngiba recently had a heated argument with the security officers at Hotel Sky in Sandton, Johannesburg. From the video circulating on social media, it appears Ngiba and her friends were denied access to the building, and she did not take it lightly.

The actress started insulting and screaming at the guard, and she even proceeded to bang the tables. “With a R4 000 salary you think you’re everything? And you’re sleeping here. You are getting that R4 000 because of us. Who do you think you are? You’re just a security guard with no matric,” the furious Real Housewives of Durban star could be heard saying on the video. #RHODurban star, Mbali going off at security guards. pic.twitter.com/6kgphAZCUX — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) January 2, 2024 Meanwhile, those who commented on the video-owned gossip page, Maphephandaba, highlighted how embarrassing it was for Ngiba to look down on security guards, especially because she hated being looked down on by Nonku Williams, with whom she worked on the “Real Housewives of Durban”.

“Mind you, this is someone who was complaining the whole season on RHOD that Nonku was looking down on her,” commented @zarmaaaaa. Others pointed out that it’s rude to disrespect people’s jobs, especially because we live in a country with a high unemployment rate. “The reason I don't belittle anyone's job is because there is no insignificant job in the world. People often tend to degrade and devalue frontline workers, yet those very people wouldn't last a day without the services provided by these workers… it's a shame,” said @CandyHla24.