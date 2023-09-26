Deli Malinga shares heartfelt tribute to Nkanyiso Mchunu as he exits ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’

“Umkhokha: The Curse” is currently one of the most popular telenovelas in South Africa. In the past two weeks, we’ve seen Mlungisi Mthembu/ Mzobe, played by Nkanyiso Mchunu, change for the better. He went from being a problematic man to a legitimate leader of AmaJudiya (the church owned by his late father, Mthembu).

While viewers were starting to like the newly formed Mkhululi (Mlungisi), little did they know what was in store for them. While enjoying his birthday celebration with family and friends, Mkhululi decided to end his life by jumping from a high building. His mother Thenjiwe Mzobe, played by Deli Malinga, blamed everyone for his death except herself. Whereas, she is the cause of the curse that runs within the Mzobe family.

His death is the third suicide in the Mzobe family. First it was Thenjiwe's father, followed by her daughter and now her only son. To bid farewell to her on-screen child, Malinga shared a heartfelt tribute. She wrote: "I still remember our conversation when arriving on Umkhokha set for your first scenes with me ( kuhlangana imihlathi eyazanayo) among everything we spoke about I recall you saying 'Mah I know you playing my mom on screen for the second time but ke I know it's gonna be for a short while but asivume umgodi, meaning let's do our thing unapologetically, something that will make them remember us even when we're gone.

“Let's separate water from paraffin’. “I love your acting, baby boy, you're one of the best in the country. I enjoyed our scenes so much, and watching them on TV would always be like: ‘we did that, and that too’. “I salute you, @nkanyisomchunu_, you make acting look so easy, you are a natural. Thank you for being a wonderful on-screen and off screen son, love you always.”