The most recent update is about the baller who’s been making headlines since he reclaimed his car from Londie London and requested her to vacate their place after their breakup. This time, the tea is all about his purchase of a brand-new luxury car, and the internet is not here for it.

Musa Khawula posted a video on their Instagram that shows Nkosi entering the car dealership, dancing around the car while celebrating that he had bought a new Bentley. Joining in on the celebration, staff members of the dealership can be seen alongside Nkosi. The caption reads: “Dangerous Hlubi Nkosi celebrates purchasing a Bentley after putting Londie London through all kinds of hell, and she had moved on with an unknown man. poor Londie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Khawula (@musathepope) One viewer wrote: “I’ll never have respect for any man who abandons his kids. You can’t punish the child’s mother because the relationship didn’t work out. You can’t punish the mother of the child bcoz she moved on. “ A man should be a present father and support his kids regardless of what happened between him and the mother. “Poor Hlubi. He’s the one trying to prove points. So cringe.”