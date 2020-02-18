This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance of winning some amazing prizes.
Here's one of our winning entries from Shamima Moollah, who has won a R1000 voucher from Black Betty.
My shout out goes to my amazingly smart, kind, caring and wonderful eldest daughter Zahra Moollah.
Life has definitely not been easy as a single mom raising 2 beautiful daughters on my own. God knows it has definitely thrown us many punches over the years but I could always count on my Zahra to be my beacon of hope whenever I felt like giving up.
My Zahra, currently a first year student at UJ, studying BCom Accounting and with no textbooks as we are still trying to get them…is such a positive human that I am so proud of. Not having textbooks doesn’t even bring her down. All she says is “don’t worry mom, I will borrow them whenever the need arises from the library”. She has helped me raise her little sister (8 year difference) by taking care of her on those days/nights when I needed to work late or leave extra early to catch my transport to work.
Zahra is such a bright young woman, who excelled throughout her schooling career, being President of the RCL of her school and the Johannesburg District as well. I could always count on this level headed teenager to always do the right thing, be responsible and astute in her choices…thus keeping to our daily mantra “always make good choices”.
I appreciate, that she was never a demanding kid. She is simple and down to earth. I appreciate that every evening when I got home from work, supper was always cooked and ready, her little sister already bathed, in pyjamas and homework done. Zahra would even have a cup of tea waiting for me as soon as walked into the home after work.
My darling daughter, you are an awesome blessing from God and I truly, truly appreciate you and love you to the moon and back!
A shout out from a mom whose chest is bursting with pride.
Regards,
Shamima Moollah
