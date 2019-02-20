Paul and Veronica

Well, where will I start? I prayed for years for a good husband until I gave up. It was then that Paul invited me on Facebook.

Paul was looking for classmates and saw me (coming from the same school as him).

At first I wasn’t very keen to meet him or to be more than a friend to him but with time we became closer until he started visiting me in Cape Town. He saved money every year to visit me at the end of the year and, despite the fact that he struggles with his crutches, still visited me.

Three years later he asked me to marry him. We got engaged and decided to tie the knot on 14 February this year.

Paul is more than just my husband. He is my soul mate and is very helpful at home. He was in a big accident causing him to leave his work and apply for disability. I get home to a clean house in the afternoon, dishes done, floor washed, washing ironed and sometimes even a cooked meal and this all despite the fact that he walks with crutches.

He is incredible and I am so happy that we finally got married. He rubs my feet and back when I get home at night and treats me like a queen. I could never have asked for a better husband.

