File picture: Pixabay

For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition. Our next winner is Shelley Turner, who submitted the following entry:

My relationship with my father was always a strained one.

He was an alcoholic for the better part of my childhood and as a result, I gravitated to my mom.

As I grew older, he decided to kick the alcoholism after an early morning trip to the emergency room because he had hurt himself falling and was too drunk to realise the extent of his injury.

He became very withdrawn and isolated himself from my mother, they lived past each other in the same home. She loved him too much to leave him; despite my desperate pleas. I could see that they were no longer happy together.

My mom died when I was 15 years old. I had lost my mom and my best friend. He was all that I had.

After 4 years of intensive therapy, I was finally able to forgive him for all that he had put myself and my mom through. The multiple affairs, alcoholism and mental abuse.

We were happy together, just the 2 of us. We had such an incredible balance in our home and we took care of each other.

Neither of us could cook; so for the first few weeks, we ate lots of takeaways and microwave meals. As the years passed, he became a great guinea pig for all of the weird recopies that I would try and he would always claim that they were "absolutely delicious" or "perfect"; whilst I knew that they were horrible. He was my number 1 supporter.

As he got older, he started becoming very ill, I was in and out of hospital with him and it tore me apart seeing him deteriorate. He was all that I had left in this world and having such an independent man rely on me to do everything for him was heartbreaking.

Watching him fight for every breath was like a nightmare. I would often walk out of his bedroom after giving him supper and bawl my eyes out where he couldn't see me. It was just him and I at 2 am on the mornings that he was struggling to breathe.

I lost my dad in November 2018 and I am so thankful for the time that we had together.

I still find myself waking up in the early hours of the morning, subconsciously waiting to hear his breathing from the next room.

He'd done the best that he could for me and made the best decisions that he could have under the circumstances.

He wasn't perfect, but he was my dad, and I will love him forever.

Rest peacefully dad.

