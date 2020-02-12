This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance of winning some amazing prizes.
Here's our first winning entry! Sharon Asaram has won a R1 000 voucher to enjoy a very special Valentine's Day meal at Plaka Restaurant in Menlyn or Eastgate. Read her shout out below:
Dear IOL
What started off as just an introduction to two simple souls (me being still a teenager then), continued to grow and blossom into something so amazing and beautiful.
My Darling Valentine, Jerry and I have been together for exactly 30 years this year. After all those really challenging years, with all sized curveballs being thrown at us both, as life is no bed of roses, the immense love and passion is surely still there, and something that has kept us together after all these years. This love and passion that just needs to be reignited, and I'm sure that this incredible spoil at Plaka will reignite what had started 30 years ago.