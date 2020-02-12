'My Heart and I have been together for exactly 30 years'









Sharon Asaram and her darling Valentine Jerry. Picture: Supplied This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance of winning some amazing prizes. Here's our first winning entry! Sharon Asaram has won a R1 000 voucher to enjoy a very special Valentine's Day meal at Plaka Restaurant in Menlyn or Eastgate. Read her shout out below: Dear IOL What started off as just an introduction to two simple souls (me being still a teenager then), continued to grow and blossom into something so amazing and beautiful. My Darling Valentine, Jerry and I have been together for exactly 30 years this year. After all those really challenging years, with all sized curveballs being thrown at us both, as life is no bed of roses, the immense love and passion is surely still there, and something that has kept us together after all these years. This love and passion that just needs to be reignited, and I'm sure that this incredible spoil at Plaka will reignite what had started 30 years ago.

This winning would be so incredible for us both and definitely take our relationship to a place where it all once began – the reuniting of two precious souls, so meant for each other. After all, it's love that conquers everything in the end.

And, something I’ve learnt in the past 30 years: the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Please let us be winners for this Plaka giveaway and let me prove this, once again.

We have plenty more prizes to give away. Here's how you can enter IOL's #MyHeart competition:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notified by March 6.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules: