'My lovely boyfriend who's my best friend, my teacher and my spiritual partner'









'I cherish every moment I've ever experienced with him, from being introduced to boerewors rolls & great gatsby's.' This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance of winning some amazing prizes. Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much. Here's one of our winning entry from Phemelo Mohapanele who has won a spa treatment from LCN. This letter of appreciation is dedicated to my lovely boyfriend who's my best friend, my teacher & my spiritual partner.



Landon & I are complete polar opposites from two different worlds. He's from Cape Town, he’s coloured, & old school. & I'm from Johannesburg, I’m black kasi kid & everything about me is very 21st century. In 2018, we swiped right on each other profiles & it's been love at first swipe ever since. Our journey together has seen us go through the most fun times & most tumultuous times equally so. But I cherish every moment I've ever experienced with him, from being introduced to boerewors rolls & great gatsby's, to biting my tongue trying to utter the words "ek dink kotas smaak beter as dit".

Relocating to the city of gold for work was one of the biggest adjustment he had to overcome. Having to familiarise with a completely new location & getting to accustomed the hustle & bustle of this Jozi life was feet he eventually conquered on his own.

His work ethic, dedication & openness to learn & adapt has immensely inspired me as an person. He has so much love & vigor for me & our relationship, it’s been an amazing experience so far.

That it is why I love & appreciate him so much. He deserves everything that is good in the world & through IOL's help with the #MyHeart competition, I'll be able to round up his Jozi experience thus far in the most romantic way possible.

How to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notified by March 6.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Read more #MyHeart stories here.

Competition Rules: