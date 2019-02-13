Thandie MaiTwo Phakati and her twins.

For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition. Our next winner is Thandie MaiTwo Phakati, who submitted the following entry:

The people that I love the most are my twin sons.

From the time I got pregnant, I have been alone with my family far away.

As for their dad, his on and off appearance doesn't cut it. Now that he has completely abandoned them, I do not even have the slightest hope of any form of a relationship with him. I would fool myself thinking we had something going on but dololo.

Now with all the hardships that the twins and I have experienced including being homeless, them not being in school for a year and sometimes not even having a crumb of food in the house, I have gotten to appreciate and love the twins more.

They're my centre of focus, reason for breathing and my all also because I'm all that they have.

I will stop at nothing to always make sure that they feel my love more than anything else in this world.

They make me proud, they have endured so much hardship at the tender age of 6 and are still very grateful and full of energy.

How to enter our #MyHeart competition:

