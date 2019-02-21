For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition. Our next winner is Leontine Thomas, who submitted the following entry:

I have to commend the three men in my life, plus my son's fiancee for their unselfish support for me. You see, I'm fifty years old and a full-time law student. I'm doing my fourth year of my law degree. It isn't always easy, but I couldn't do it if I didn't have these guys behind me.

I was very fortunate to be a stay home mum. Once my sons were adults and my job as mum became redundant, I found that my skills in the employment sector was outdated. I became desperately despondent and decided to be a victor instead of the victim. I enquired with the University of the Western Cape about studying and possible age exemption. Unfortunately, this does not exist, but they do offer recognition of prior learning and I set off on the battery of tests to test my ability to and eligibility for studying. That was in 2015 - needless to say I was successful.

Before I applied I had to discuss this with my family, who thought I'm crazy but nonetheless proffered support. I have no regrets as I am qualified at the end of 2020. A journey that reduced me to tears on occasion, but the career prospects available makes it worthwhile.

My heart belongs to my guys - I owe you for every lunch, every textbook, every tank filled with petrol, every pen, every cent of the fees you guys provide. Least of all for being content with peanut butter sandwiches for dinner when I am too tired or too busy to cook.

I love you Gregory, Leighton, Darryn & Cayli - THANK YOU



