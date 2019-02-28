For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition. Our next winner is Itikeng Maloke, who submitted the following entry:

#MyHeart story

Mmatumelo Mofokeng, the one person I have an extremely intense emotion of affection towards. Love itself tends to feel like an understatement. Never in a million years did I imagine that a playboy (former playboy) like myself would be celebrating 6 years in a relationship. She has made me a willing prisoner of lover and the past 6 years have been the best years of my life.

Not only is she gorgeous she is also smart, an extremely good listener, someone I can confide in, someone I completely trust with my most private thoughts. She is always full of energy and the way she makes me laugh, you’d swear she is an undercover comedian. She is my go-to person whenever I need advice.

I love the way she speaks, smiles, her kindness, her tolerance of my flaws, the way she smells, I love the way she always tries to put my needs before hers even though I never let her. Whenever I am around her I am completely and undeniably happy. She is indeed the complete package.

Because of her, today I am a father to a beautiful 2-year-old girl. She is a selfless mother, a protector and an inspiration to our daughter. I love the way our daughter always tries to imitate her. We are truly an effective team.

I pray every day that the good Lord grants me the strength to make her my wife. Love itself is an understatement.

How to enter our #MyHeart competition:

Tell us who you love and why. The IOL team is passionate about news for the heart of South Africa and we want to hear about who holds your heart. Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much. If you are our pick for the best story of the day, you will win one of our amazing prizes and be entered into our grand prize draw sponsored by Protea Hotels by Marriott. Whether it's an urban escape, going off the beaten track or a romantic seaside soiree you’re after, Protea Hotels by Marriott has just what you're looking for. Visit protea.marriott.com/valentines-day for some unbelievable couple's experiences and imagine the possibilities this Valentine’s month. So send an email to [email protected] telling us your #MyHeart story. You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter. Or download our app on Android or IOS and use our MOJO feature to send us your entry. TIP: The more words the better, and if you have pics and videos, you can send that too. The competition runs from February 1 to 28. Winners will be notified by March 1.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules:

Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages. The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.

Your privacy is important to us. When you enter a competition with us, we ask for your name, email address and mobile number. We use email addresses to notify winners to let them know they have won a prize. We use the mobile numbers provided in order to contact the winner and for prize delivery.

The competition is only open to people residing in South Africa.

Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter. • Prizes are not redeemable for cash. • The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. • Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged. • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.