Picture: Rayno Lourens

For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition. Our next winner is Rayno Lourens, who submitted the following entry.

My love is my Mother City...

Cape Town, my home town, is my love

My all, I love it so much.

With the beauty that surrounds it and the many things to do…

The ocean and the sandy shores

You can even see some wrecks Lawrence Green wrote about ages ago…

Sunshine and new year’s Bands

The mother city in all its splendour,

Cricket at Newlands Sports Grounds,

Don’t forget the Sevens Rugby at Cape Town stadium

The fanwalk – fantastic walk!

Body boarding at Fish Hoek Beach…

Spotting Buffel the lovely Elephant seal – he is just visiting and enjoying his time…

Best coffees and bookshops you can find…

Running on Sea Point Promenade is always fun - followed by an icy cold lemonade at Mojo Food Market Sea Point is always refreshing.

Hiking up Table Mountain via Platteklip Gorge, the cable car always a treat…

Magnificent Kirstenbosch with the secret bath…

The Red Sightseeing tour buses is such a feast.

Going up to see and hear the noon gun weekdays

The Two Oceans Aquarium

V & A Waterfront the best place for tourists as well as locals.

Blouberg Beach to cool down with that special ice cream with a bubble gum in the cone…

The best photographs from Table Mountain taken from here! (photo attached - taken by myself).

Cycling the Cape Town Cycle Tour, the biggest individually timed race in the world…

Running the Two Oceans and Cape Town Marathon.

Angling alongside the sandy beaches of the Strand…

Eating fish and chips at Kalk Bay Harbour.

Taking a train trip to Simons’s Town, exploring this old quaint town.

A visit to the penguin’s at Boulders Beach is a must.

All of this are doable and won’t cost an arm or a leg

Enjoy your Mother Town

And yes, there is no question , Cape Town,

my home town, the Mother City, is my love.

