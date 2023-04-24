Stand a chance to win one of 10 double tickets to Comic Con Cape Town

Whether you are a casual gamer or already have a seat in professional gaming, Telkom has a gaming experience for you at Comic Con Cape Town – set to take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre between April 27 - 30, 2023. No matter who you are or what virtual sport gets your pulse racing, Telkom VS Gaming has got a match for you. This year, Telkom is proudly hosting a Free-To-Play zone, which includes eDiski, Racing Simulators and mobile gaming.

Telkom VS Gaming is home to the Masters (CS:GO) and Championship (Rocket League) leagues, as well as High School esports leagues (HSEL) for both CS:GO and Rocket League. Adding to its Comic Con gaming experience, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with a few selected gaming titles that these leagues have to offer. Aligning with the eDiski series, attendees can also get their football fix by playing in Fifa Cups to win daily prizes.

The gaming experience doesn’t stop there, attendees get to experience the mobile gaming league and can play a multitude of games on mobile devices and tablets, showcasing the Kaboom Games platform. VS Gaming Weekly, Telkom’s weekly gaming show will also be bringing its racing stimulator to the stand, challenging attendees to set the best lap times throughout the weekend. Telkom VS Gaming encourages everyone to come out and join in on the fun. The FREE TO PLAY zone is open to the public, and no prior registration is required.

For more information, visit www.vsgaming.co.za