Win 1 of 2 The Crazy Store vouchers, just in time for Halloween

With Halloween around the corner, The Crazy Store and IOL Lifestyle have two R500 vouchers up for grabs. So if you are in a trick-or-treat headspace, get into the spirit of all things wicked and wonderful with The Crazy Store.

This should be your go-to place as they’ve got everything to ensure you elevate the eerie atmosphere with their reversible Dracula cape, vampire blood and teeth, bat wings, tutu combo, sparkly witches hat and so many more adventurous costumes for every character. Oh, and masks are back in style. Before you roll your eyes assuming it’s the dreaded ones, rest assured, it’s not. They have a special edition of ghoulish Halloween-themed ones.

And if you are worried about the prices, they are affordable. For example, the cape retails for R79.99, the Bat wings are R49.99, the sparkly witches hat is R29.99, the day of the dead mask (assorted) for R79.99, long skeleton gloves are R69.99, the horror masks are R24.99, scary eyes headband R49.99 and the horror face headband is R79.99. The headbands are available in a choice of horror face, scary eyes or a witch's one.

There are other options to turn up the scare factor with myriad artificial, bloodied limps, which can be scattered on the lawn, battery-operated lanterns, skull battery-operated LED lights, pumpkin buckets and a bloody butcher’s apron. There are also party favours galore with the face paint with applicator, blood fingers, foil balloons and a trick-or-treat bag. The offers are valid until October 31, or while stocks last.

WIN! WIN! WIN! Two lucky IOL readers stand a chance of winning a R500 voucher each. Please note, competition is only open to those residing in South Africa.