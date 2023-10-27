WATCH: Easy Halloween make-up tips anyone can achieve

With Halloween just a few days away, I’m sure most of you already have your outfits ready for the parties coming up. Many party revellers opt to dress up as their favourite celebs while others would go for movie characters.

I’m sure this year we will be seeing a whole lot of Barbie and Kens and the usual superheroes of course. However, if you don’t want to go through the hassle of getting a full costume together, you can always get creative with your make-up and keep your outfit simple. An all-black outfit with spooky make-up is really all you need to make an impression.