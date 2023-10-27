WATCH: Easy Halloween make-up tips anyone can achieve

With Halloween just a few days away, I’m sure most of you already have your outfits ready for the parties coming up.
Many party revellers opt to dress up as their favourite celebs while others would go for movie characters.
I’m sure this year we will be seeing a whole lot of Barbie and Kens and the usual superheroes of course.
However, if you don’t want to go through the hassle of getting a full costume together, you can always get creative with your make-up and keep your outfit simple.
An all-black outfit with spooky make-up is really all you need to make an impression.
A dramatic dark smokey eye or a black lip can do the trick but there are many other ways to make an impression.
TikTok make-up enthusiasts have been coming up with some really amazing looks that seem simple enough for just about anyone to achieve.
With over 23 million views, @lenkalul’s tutorial using an eyelash curler has gone viral. To create the simplest little horns and devil’s tail, she uses an eyelash curler and some red lipstick. How much easier does it get?
@lenkalul this is the easiest halloween makeup eveeeer ♥️😈 video ib @tia shea🫶🏼 & @Ash 💓 products i used: @YSL Beauty lipstick in shade R5 @Lancôme hypnose mascara @Benefit Cosmetics UK precisely my brow pencil in 3.5 #halloween #halloween2023 #halloweenmakeup #halloweenlook #makeuphacks #lastminutehalloweencostumes #lastminutehalloweencostumes #halloweenhacks #makeup ♬ Scream audio edit - 3rachaace 樂☆
In another viral video, that was viewed over 6 million times, she uses a fork to create, what looks like a claw scratch on her cheek. Again, all you need is a fork and some red lipstick. However, this time she adds some fake blood for extra effect.
@lenkalul easy halloween makeup hack using a fork♥️🩸 AD using products from Octobers @IPSY & @boxycharm 🫶🏼 video ib: @Conluzycolor product detials: @Iconic London booming & gleaming eyeshadow palette @milkmakeup kush mascara @Huda Beauty liquid matte lipstick in trophy wife #makeup #halloween #halloweenlook #lastminutehalloweencostumes #halloweenmakeup #easyhalloweenmakeup #halloweenhacks #halloweenmakeuptutorial #halloweenideas #halloweencostume #halloween2023 #makeuphacks ♬ Scream audio edit - 3rachaace 樂☆
Spooky clowns are very popular and beauty TikToker @cczuleighka has a very simple way to achieve the look. All you need is some black eyeliner and lipgloss.
@cczuleighka Simple Last-Minute Clown Makeup 🤡👻 #clownmakeup #halloween ♬ Scream audio edit - 3rachaace 樂☆