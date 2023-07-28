WATCH: Little girl hugging ‘Barbie’ at the mall is the most wholesome thing you’ll see today

Barbie mania took over the world long before the movie was released. Now everyone, from young girls to grown women, are queuing to watch the much-anticipated movie.

While there are many Barbies, the main character in the movie, who is played by blonde bombshell Margot Robbie, is the Barbie that the franchise is best known for - the tall fair-skinned blonde Barbie. Die-hard Barbie fans have been dressing up to watch the movie, therefore we’ve been seeing lots of Barbie girls on our social media feeds. However, there are very few who look like real-life Barbie dolls.

An unidentified tall blonde woman was spotted at a mall in Johannesburg by a few little girls and they couldn’t help but jump for joy. When you see her, you’ll know why. A TikTok video posted by Laverne Asante (@drlavs1) has already been viewed over 110K times, showing her friend who resembles actress Margot Robbie entering the mall. In the video, the striking tall blonde woman is seen wearing a bright pink jumpsuit, with pink heels and a pink clutch bag.

Dressed head to toe in pink with long blonde hair and red lips, of course kids would think she’s Barbie! The TikToker captions the video “When you go to the mall with your stunning blonde bestie”. On entering the mall, a group of young girls spot her and one of them beamed with excitement as she jumped into the blonde woman’s arms.