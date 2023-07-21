LOOK: Our favourite pink carpet looks at SA ‘Barbie’ movie premiere

On Wednesday night the Barbie movie premiered in South Africa and it looked like pretty much everyone, from top influencers to local celebrities, was there to show off their take on Barbie and Ken’s style. The premiere took place at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg.

Here are a few of our favourite pink carpet looks. While reality TV star Faith Nketsi opted for a softer pink, she certainly stood out non the less. She wore a bedazzled crop jacket and matching short skirt over a skintight shiny bodysuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEE FAITH NKETSI (@faith.nketsi) TV host Kim Jayde opted for a bright pink outfit with gold accessories. She paired a biker jacket with a short skirt. She completed her look with a pair of pink suede sneakers. Her look was a take on the Moschino Barbie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Jayde (@kimjayde) Imprint designer Mzukisi Mbane gave us a Ken like we’ve never seen before. Wearing one of his own designs, a pair of green and pink green leggings which he wore with a white shirt. He accessorised his look with a green and hot pink hat and white chunky sneakers.

Former ‘Real Housewives of Joburg’ star Mercy Mogase gave us a 1959 Barbie, opting for a black short dress bedazzled with silver bling. She accessorised her look with long black gloves. View this post on Instagram A post shared by M E R C Y (@mercymogase)

Another Barbie who opted to step away from the pink was influencer Mbali Mkhize who wore a red cut-out short dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mbali Mkhize💚 (@mbalimkh_)

Model and actor Naliyani Uma kept it simple with a hot pink high-neck bodycon Balmain dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naliyani Uma 🧿 (@naliyani)